Carol Ann Schake, age 82 of Anoka, our loving mother and grandmother passed away December 7, 2019. Preceded in death by the love of her life and husband of 60 years, Gary, as well as her parents Raymond and Elfie Moe, brother Kilmer and her son Mark. Survived by sisters Joan (Elbert) Bowlby and Gerri (Patrick) McFarland; daughter Christie Wall, son Mike (Tammy) Schake; grandchildren Mitchell, Jacob and Justyne; many other loving relatives and friends. Funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4 at Zion Lutheran Church, 1601 4th Ave., Anoka. Memorial gathering one hour prior to service at the church.
Carol Ann Schake
To plant a tree in memory of Carol Schake as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.