The family of Gene Hauff, of Anoka, wish to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dave and Jeana Miller of Living Gracefully with the Millers! The Millers cared for Gene in their Hospice house with skill, care, and compassion. We witnessed their phenomenal care of their residents in their Assisted Living house. They welcomed the residents’ families in as part of their own. We were always welcome to stay for dinner or to spend the night with Gene, if we so desired. They kept us informed and involved in the care decisions and were quick to offer a kind word or a hug when things got tough. The Millers were meant to care for others, and it shows in all they do! https://www.livinggracefullyafc.com/
