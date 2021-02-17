C. Maxine North

Clarice Maxine (Brown) North, 86, born in New Rockford, ND to Rev. C. Maxwell Brown and Dorothy (Unkenholz), passed away of cancer on January 28, 2021. Maxine was married to C. Lawrence North in 1954, for 66 years. Maxine is survived by her husband, Larry, Lakeville, MN; Scott (Robin), Randy (Kristy), Eric (Connie), and Julie (Fred Welch). Maxine has nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers and a sister, Bernie (Carol Jean), Wesley, and Bea (Jim LaRock). She was an active member in the Methodist Church, sang in the choir, played handbells and participated on several committees. A Celebration of Life will be held by the family later this spring. Memorials may be sent to the Anoka United Methodist Church or the American Cancer Society.
