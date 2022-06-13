Burnetta "Bunny" Ellen Lien

Burnetta "Bunny" Ellen (Pierce) Lien, age 80, passed away April 29, 2022 at her home in Coon Rapids. She was born April 25, 1942 at North Memorial Hospital in Minneapolis. Bunny attended Anoka Public schools and graduated from Anoka High school in 1960.
She grew up helping in her family's businesses of the Pierce Hotel and Pierce Refrigeration where they also sold records. She attended the University of Minnesota and then transferred to the University of America's in Mexico City which was affiliated through the U of M. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree (Social Work Degree) in 1965. Her first job was teaching English in Mexico City because she was very fluent in Spanish. She returned home to Anoka and was hired to be a social worker for Anoka County. She met her husband Gary, who was also a social worker at Anoka County, although he came from South Dakota. They were later married in South Dakota in 1967. Their first house was in Coon Rapids. Later, they purchased a house on Bowers Drive where families and friends enjoyed many pool and river parties. Their first child, a daughter, Hallie, was born in 1968 and their son, Eric, was born in 1972.
She was a stay at home mom for five years and then went to work at UPS where she later retired after 25 years. She enjoyed cooking, socializing, anything pink, and her salt & pepper schnauzers, both named Pepe. She always enjoyed traveling for fun to Mexico, Texas, California, Arizona, and Florida. She also enjoyed traveling with Gary to National Antique shows. Bunny was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, and sister who cherished her family and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Preceded in death by parents Paul Pierce Sr. and Dolores Pierce of Anoka MN and her brother; Paul Pierce Jr. of MN and sister, Joy (Loren) Hannan of WI. Survived by husband, Gary K. Lien, daughter Hallie B. (Rich) Michealson of Ramsey, MN and son Eric T. Lien of Denver, CO along with her grandchildren; Richie, Mathew, Odin, and Damien. She is also survived by her sister, Nickola (John) Becker of Anoka, along with her many nieces and nephews.
Bunny's Celebration of life is planned for June 25, 2022 at 11 a.m. with a luncheon to follow at Anoka United Methodist church which is located at 850 South Street. The church will open at 10 a.m.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.