Age 77 of Fridley, born July 30, 1942 in Chicago, IL to Nels “Marv” and Helen Nelson, passed away January 22, 2020 with family at his side. Bruce served his country in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam. He was a twenty plus year member of the Toastmasters Club, active with the Fridley Sports Booster and a former member of The Church of St. William in Fridley. Bruce is preceded in death by his first wife, Beverly and brother, Greg. He will be dearly missed by his wife, Joyce Nelson Shellhart; daughters: Stephanie (Jack) Drakulich, Margaret (Gary) Zuckweiler, and Sarah (Michael) Mulryan; son, Christopher Nelson (Suzanne Severance); stepdaughters, Kati Warner (Rufus Graham, Jr. II) and Ann Warner; five grandchildren: Kiley, Jack, Andrew, Henry and Leo and many other family and friends. Memorial service, 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 30, 2020 with a visitation one hour before at Trinity Episcopal Church, 322 - 2nd St., Excelsior, MN. Bruce will be laid to rest with his first wife, Beverly at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ready for Success program. Henry W. Anderson (612) 729-2331 www.HenryWAnderson.com
