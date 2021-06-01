Bruce David Schlueter went to his eternal home with Jesus, on May 1, 2021 after a 12-year battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He passed away peacefully in his home in Ramsey, MN surrounded by his family. Bruce was 80 years old. Colleagues, students, friends, and family all spoke highly of Mr. Schlueter as a kind, gentle, patient, quiet (except on the football field) and good man, with a sense of humor all his own. Bruce retired in 2013 after 50 years of teaching and coaching in the Anoka Hennepin school district and North Hennepin Community College. Bruce loved the Lord and was active in his church where he played trumpet, sang in the choir, and served in various roles. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Lorna (Wilkening) and Martin Schlueter. He was deeply loved and will be missed by his wife, Linda Johnson Schlueter; his children, step-children, and 12 grandchildren: Richard and Megan (Hunt) Schlueter and their sons, Logan and Jacob of Roseville, MN; Jennifer and Eric Fester and their children, Alexandra, Nathan and Joshua of Dayton, Ohio; Daniel and Tracey (Johnson) Schlueter and their son, Noah, of Anoka, MN; Rainie (Pierce) and Andrew Larson and their girls, Skylin, Sierra, and Sage of Elk River, MN; and Brendon Pierce and his children, Tristin, Paytin, and Troy of Ramsey, MN. He will be missed by former spouse, Jean Schlueter; parents-in-law, Bob and Alice Johnson; sisters-in-law, Barbara Schwenk and Carol Williams; and nieces, Haley Akerman and Whitney Wager. Bruce’s celebration memorial service will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the church at 2135 Northdale Blvd., Coon Rapids, MN 55433. Visitation will be held from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, June 10. Bruce’s ashes will be scattered at the cabin, where we gathered as a family for a week every summer. National Cremation 612-869-3418 www.nationalcremation/location/richfield
