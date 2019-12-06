Bradley Paul Brzezinski, age 50 of Andover, passed away December 2, 2019. Bradley was the owner of Andover Electric. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary and Rudy Soltis, Marion and Florence Brzezinski. Survived by his parents, Stan and Barb; siblings, Blaine (Denise), Wayne and Christine (Vick) Sanders; niece, Maria; nephew, Alexander; and many other loving family and friends. A Celebration of Bradley will take place at a later date. Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home, Anoka, 763-421-0220
