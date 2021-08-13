Bradley "Brad" D. Holmbo

Bradley Dean Holmbo, age 66, of Ramsey, MN, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 19th from 3-8 p.m. and a Celebration of Life on Friday, August 20th at 11 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior, at Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home in Anoka, 763-421-0220, www.thurston-lindberg.com.
