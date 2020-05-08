Bonnie Joanne Brothers

Bonnie J. Brothers, age 94 of Anoka, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the Homestead of Anoka. Bonnie was born on June 7, 1925 in Perry, Iowa and spent most of her life there. She pursued an ambitious career as a dedicated female journalist and received numerous awards. To all who knew Bonnie, she was an unforgettable character with strong opinions and was well-known for her gift of words and writing. Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Cher Agan (Dick) of Anoka, MN; granddaughter, Holly Friday of Anoka, MN; grandson, Sean Agan of Sedona, AZ; great-granddaughter, Brittany Hauser (Eli) of Red Wing, MN; and a great-great grandchild on the way. Due to health and safety concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Memorial Service for Bonnie is being postponed. Details will be announced later. Arrangements entrusted to Thurston-DeShaw Funeral Home of Andover, (763) 767-7373, www.thurston-deshaw.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.