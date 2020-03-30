Bonita Rae Melting

Beloved mother, grandmother and dear friend, Bonita Rae Stutrud Melting was born on January 5, 1935 and passed away of natural causes on March 27, 2020. Her joy for life and music was astonishing. Her impact on teaching music in the Anoka community for more than 32 years to thousands of students, including private lessons up until her death is truly remarkable. She was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver, and survived by her dear family Laurie (Peter) Stegner, Sheila (Chris) Weber, Margaret (Herm) Louters and dear grandchildren Justin, Emily, Marne, Sara and Hendrik, as well as eight great-grandchildren Aira, Eleanor, Margaret, Josephine, Weston, Elsie, Tessa and Madelyn. Last but not least, she will be remembered by her countless friends and past/present students who drove her devotion and passion in life. Her bright outlook on life touched us all and we were so very fortunate to have Bonnie in our lives. Service announcement will be announced at a later date. Please lift your glass and make a toast to Bonnie as that’s what she would have wanted. Gearhart Anoka Funeral Home, 763-421-4347
