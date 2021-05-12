Bobby Lee Born, age 80, of Correll, MN, died Saturday, May 8, at Ortonville Area Health Services. Visitation will be on Saturday, May 15, from 9-10 a.m. at New Life Community Baptist Church in Ortonville, MN. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 15, at 10 a.m. at New Life Community Baptist Church in Ortonville. Burial will be at 4 p.m. Victor Hill Cemetery, Linwood Township, Wyoming, MN. Bobby Lee Born was born on July 9, 1940, in Anoka County, MN, to Marvin and Emma (Remmer) Born. He graduated from Anoka High School. Bobby was active in FFA in high school and was awarded a Ringmaster scholarship for his work in the horse show arena. He spent his career as a foundry worker until his health wouldn’t allow it. Bobby married Virginia Rhames on July 24, 1960. They had three children: Melody, Robin, and Jason. Virginia passed away on February 11, 1997. Bobby lived on their horse farm in Forest Lake, MN until 2002. He married Darlene Nichols on September 7, 2002. Bobby and Darlene have lived on their farm in Artichoke Township, Big Stone County, MN since then. They attended Artichoke Lake Baptist church and New Life Community Baptist Church in Ortonville. Bobby had a passion for horses and being a cowboy. He was an active volunteer in 4-H, being involved with the Rad-A-Hi saddle club. He was an Anoka County Sheriff’s special deputy volunteer in the horse patrol. Bobby especially valued participating in the horse patrol and parades with his best friend Pat Ferraro. Bobby is survived by his wife, Darlene of Correll; daughter, Robin (Bruce) Bechtold of Annandale, MN; son, Jason Born of Buffalo, MN; daughter, Robin (Forrest) Johnson of Correll, MN; grandchildren: Roy (Christina) Johnson, Michael (Anna) Bechtold, Ryan (Bethany) Johnson, Elizabeth Koehnen, Adam (Melissa) Bechtold, Rebecca Koehnen, Ben (Courtney) Johnson, Amanda (Luke Hanson) Bechtold, Kaylene (Derek) Nelson, Joeseph Koehnen, Kelbie Born, Kendra (Andrew Raak) Born; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters: Linda Henrikson, Dorene Julsrud; and brother Verlo (Lynn) Born. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emma and Marvin Born; first wife Virginia; daughter Melody Born Koehnen; and brother Dick Born. Arrangements are with Mundwiler Larson Funeral Home in Ortonville, MN. To leave an online condolence visit www.mundwilerfuneralhome.net.
