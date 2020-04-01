Bill R. Baillie, 93 of Anoka, passed away on March 9, 2020. He grew up in Cumberland, WI and attended Cumberland schools, graduating in 1944 as senior class president. After high school, he entered military service with the Army Air Corp in the Pacific Theater, serving as military policeman, investigator and played trumpet in the Army Air Forces Band. When he returned to Cumberland, he met and married his wife of 72 years. Taking jobs from butcher and grocer to hospital administrator in several towns in Minnesota and Wisconsin, they eventually settled in Anoka where he worked for Cornelius in quality control until his retirement in 1987. He was a long time member of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church and the American Legion, recently celebrating 50 years with the Legion. After retirement, he and wife Trudy, traveled around the country, from Hawaii to Florida and points in between, visiting relatives and seeing interesting localities. Summers were spent tending a large garden, which produced a surplus of fresh vegetables shared with the family. He also kept busy with several part-time jobs, eventually as a runner delivering parts and vehicles around the state for CTA until really retiring in 2015. Preceded in death by parents William and Tillie and brother Dale, he is survived by wife Gertrude “Trudy” (Becker); children Cynthia “Cyndy” (Rich) Nybo, Bryan, Lea (Jeff) Rounsville, William “Mark,” Viki (John) Swanson, “adopted” daughter Wendy Nelson; six grandchildren Andrea, Erin, Lincoln, Baillie, Joseph and Matthias; 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The memorial service at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Anoka and interment at Fort Snelling Cemetery will be held at a later date.
