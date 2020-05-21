Betty Lois Mealhouse, 94, of Elk River, MN passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020. She was born on November 28, 1925 in Minneapolis, MN to Charles and Gladys Winkler. She married Nile “Dean” Mealhouse on November 21, 1945 and raised five children in Anoka. Betty was a child of God and was led by his Spirit. She worked for Unisys for many years and was the ultimate homemaker. She loved reading, gardening, music, sewing and serving others. Betty loved her family, adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be remembered for her loving smile and cheerful spirit. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Dean and son, Robert Mealhouse. She is survived by her only sister and best friend, Lorraine Dicks; children, Mary (Joel) Erickson, Cindy (Tim) Hultquist, Sherry (Rudy) Buttweiler, Kevin (Claire) Mealhouse; daughter-in-law, Carol (Mealhouse) Anderson; 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Memorial remembrances may be given to The BeeHive Homes (Music Program), 14282 Business Center Drive, Elk River, MN 55330 or Interim Health Care/Hospice, 2680 Arthur Street, Roseville, MN 55113.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.