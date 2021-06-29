Bertha Mae E. Johnston of Anoka died April 14, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, Minnesota. This is a belated memorial service in her honor. Bertha Mae was born March 26, 1926 in St. Joseph County, Indiana. She was very much a people person. She loved her children, grandchildren, and her great –grandchildren. She very much enjoyed being with her friends, interacting with the various clubs and organizations that she was involved with. Bertha Mae also loved her church and especially her relationship with God. She was involved as a 4-H leader early on. She served as president in the Ramsey Seniors and was an officer in the Minneapolis Municipal Hiking Club and did many trips with them over the years. Bertha Mae had a love for music and played the accordion, the organ, and the piano. She was in a writers’ group on into her nineties and wrote a book about her life which she self-published at the age of ninety. Bertha Mae worked at Sears and the school district in Anoka, Minnesota for many years. She is survived by her sons Michael Smith, Phillip Smith, and Mark Smith and daughter Shelly (Smith) Compton and grandchildren Christy, Joey, Brandi, Angie, Allison, and Jonathan, and her great-grandchildren. A belated memorial service and visitation will be held starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 10th at the Coon Rapids Evangelical Free Church at 2650 128th Avenue NW, Coon Rapids, Minnesota 55448.
