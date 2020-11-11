Benita I. (Campeau) Gregerson, 90, passed away on November 9, 2020 at The Landings of Blaine. Benita was born on October 6, 1930 in Walhalla, ND and married Carmen M. Gregerson and they resided in Crookston until their retirement. Benita is survived by her children Cheryl (Ken) Plant of Blaine, Cindy (Skip) Zacher of Baxter, Tom (Charlotte) Gregerson of Grand Forks, ND; grandchildren, Karen (Mark) Jenkins of Moorhead, Jeni (David) Schwegman of East Gull Lake, Joel Zacher (fiancé Emylee) of Elk River, Kendra Plant of Minneapolis; great-grandchildren, Eric Jenkins, Conner Jenkins, Taylor Zacher, Ty Schwegman, Lauren Zacher and Harper. Benita was preceded in death by her husband Carmon M. Gregerson, granddaughter Leah Zacher, great-grandson Logan Zacher Due to COVID, no service is planned at this time. Full obituary and Arrangements are being handled by Washburn McReavy.
