Beatrice "Posy" Jeanette McGillivray (Haugen)

Beatrice Jeanette McGillivray (Haugen), born on June 15, 1939 (82 years) to Melvin and Ellen (Engdahl) Haugen of Staples, MN, went home to heaven on Saturday, July 24, 2021 surrounded by the love, support, and care of her beloved family. She is survived by her husband Jack W. McGillivray (Anoka, MN) (Jack and Bea would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this coming December), daughter Dawn Sorenson and her husband Dean (Elk River, MN); son Lee McGillivray (Maple Grove, MN); granddaughter Kristin Brown and her husband Tony, along with great-grandchildren Kora and Ivan (Isanti, MN); and granddaughter Madelyne Sorenson (Hopkins, MN). In addition, she is survived by sisters Beverly Trygstad (Lodi, WI) and Myrtle Eilene (Ike) Floura (Bemidji, MN). She is also survived by sister-in-law and brother-in-law Arlene and Sherman Swanson (Brainerd, MN). In addition, survived by special friends Don and Kelly Walter (Anoka, MN), along with their children Rachel and Kyle, who considered Bea to be a mother/grandmother and for whom Bea felt the same. Plus, many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends at Zion Lutheran Church – Jack and Bea’s church home for more than 55 plus years! Beatrice was preceded in death by her parents Melvin and Ellen Haugen, sister Delores (Dedo) Haugen (Blaine, MN), and sister Mary Arlene (Kip) Dalen (Thief River Falls, MN). Also preceding her in death were brothers-in-law Alan Dalen (Thief River Falls, MN), Wayne Floura (Bemidji, MN), and Boyd Trygstad (Lodi, WI); as well as niece Sandra Freer (Prior Lake, MN); father-in-law Archie McGillivray (Staples, MN) and mother-in-law Viola McGillivray Smith and step-father-in-law Vern Smith (Brainerd, MN). A Celebration of Life service will take place on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 12:00 noon, beginning with visitation at 11:00 a.m., at Zion Lutheran Church, 1601 4th Avenue South, Anoka, MN, 55303. Immediately following the service, a luncheon will be served at the Courtyards of Andover located at 13545 Martin Street NW, Andover, MN 55304. All are welcome! Memorials preferred to the Zion Lutheran Church Foundation, the Parkinson’s Foundation, or the University of Minnesota Anatomy Bequest Program.
