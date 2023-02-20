Barbara, aged 84, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on February 8, 2023, in Seattle, WA.

A celebration of Barb's life will be held at 11:00am on April 15, 2023, at Phinney Ridge Lutheran Church in Seattle, WA, reception to follow at the church. All family and friends are welcome to attend. Ashes will be interred at the church later that day in a private family ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Phinney Ridge Lutheran Church.

