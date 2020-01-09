Arthur C. Sloth, 95 of Brainerd, and formerly of Glen and Anoka, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Edgewood Vista Senior Living in Brainerd. He was born to Niels and Anna Katrina (Jensen) Sloth on August 19, 1924 in Chicago, IL. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in WW II. He attended Junior College in Iowa, then moved to Minnesota to attend Hamline University in St. Paul and earned a Masters Degree in Education from the University of Minnesota. Arthur was united in marriage to Gladys I. Brumitt on August 12, 1951 in Kankakee, IL. He worked for Minneapolis Schools for 30 years, mostly working for Lind Elementary School as a Phy Ed, 5th and 6th Grade teacher and eventually the school’s principal for 20 years. Arthur was a Master Gardener and after retirement he and his wife would run the nursery they started in Anoka. They eventually truly retired to their 120 acres near Glen, in Aitkin County. He continued growing tomatoes and planting trees, including many apple trees. He enjoyed fishing, raising pheasants and loved spending his time with family. As both a teacher and in the nursery, Arthur has a long history of helping things grow. He was preceded in death by his parents Niels and Anna Sloth, wife Gladys in 2006, daughter Rebecca Rennicke, daughter-in-law Judy, brother Eric, and sister Lillian. Arthur is survived by sons and daughters-in-law: Stephen, Alan, Gary (Sally), and Joel (Karen) Sloth; daughter Christine “Kiki” Sloth; son-in-law John Rennicke; 15 grandchildren: Amy, Andrew, Nicholas, Christopher, Angela, Matthew, Katie, Aaron, Erica, Rachel, Robert, Katherine, Margaret, Jennifer, and Casey; 25 great-grandchildren; and many other special relatives and friends. A Celebration of Arthur’s Life will be 1 p.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Malmo Evangelical Free Church in Malmo. Reverend Glenn Browning will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Malmo Cemetery. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin. www.srtfuneral.com
