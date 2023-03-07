Arnold "Arnie" Cox Sr.

Arnold "Arnie" Lewis Cox Sr., age 91, passed away peacefully at home in rural Pelican Rapids, with his family by his side, on February 18, 2023.
Arnie was born on February 17, 1932 to Lloyd and Constance Cox. Arnie grew up on a farm in rural Anoka. He graduated from Anoka High School in 1950 and went on to attend the University of Minnesota to study Agriculture and Business.
Arnie worked for Clark Oil in St. Paul where he met the "Love of his Life" Winnifred Harkness.
Arnie and Winnie were united in marriage on October 22, 1955. In 1970, they moved to Anoka. In 1992, Arnie built their current home on 360 acres, in rural Pelican Rapids, where they lived the summer months and wintered for the next 30 years down south.
Arnie was very kind and compassionate and quite a character. He always wore a big smile! He was very active in the community; Chairman of the Board of the City of Ramsey, the first Mayor of Ramsey (two terms) and on the city council.
Arnie loved family, farming, fishing, hunting, trapping. He loved teaching the grandchildren about nature and always made children feel important. He loved auctions; mostly to socialize. He loved listening to Winnie play the piano and never missed a day without telling his wife she was the most beautiful woman he ever laid eyes on!
He is survived by his wife of 67 years Winnie Cox; children Pamela (Harvey) Elliott, Penelope Anderson, Arnie Jr. (Denise) Cox, Paula Holm, Polly (Gregg) Fahrendorff; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; brother Elton Cox.
He is preceded in death by grandson Christopher Holm, parents Lloyd and Constance Cox, sisters Eileen Flugum and Helen Garrett, and son-in-law Norm Holm.
