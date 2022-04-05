Anne Elizabeth was born August 17, 1948, to parents Raymond and Maryann (née Wagner) Bucheger in Butternut, WI. She grew up with her 12 siblings in rural Chippewa Falls, graduating from Chippewa Falls Senior High School in 1966. She went on to earn a BA in Fashion Merchandising at UW-Stout in 1970. She married Edward F. Schultz on June 10, 1970 and raised a family.
She enjoyed cooking, reading, and sewing. She became a legal secretary, then eventually attended Control Data Institute where she received Computer Programmer training. This work became her passion, and she worked for several well-known companies over her career, including Yamaha, the University of Minnesota, and 3M.
She is survived by her husband, Edward; two daughters, Natalie (Rob) Lucken and Stephanie (Ryan) Nicolay, and a son, Edward (Kelly) Schultz; as well as her sisters, Jane (Glenn) Jurek, Rose (Joe) Cibulka, Cathy (Kevin) Aubart, Stacy (Greg) Mazur, Lorraine DeGrood, and brothers, Frank (Vicky) Bucheger, Patrick (Donna) Bucheger, and Terry (Cheryl) Bucheger. Her grandchildren are Trever and Zackery Lucken, Kayli Johnson, Emma and Charlie Nicolay, and Edward J. (EJ) and Evelyn Schultz.
Preceded in death by parents, Raymond and MaryAnn Bucheger; brothers, James, Vincent, and Charles Bucheger; sister, Barbara Hedrington; and nephew, Adam DeGrood.
