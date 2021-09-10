Alvin Eugene Bottineau, age 92 of Ramsey, passed away on September 6, 2021 after a lingering illness. Al “Gene” enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, driving his old cars and spending time with family. Preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Ica Mae Bottineau; numerous brothers and sisters; his son, Steven and granddaughter, Amanda. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Janice; children, Clarice “Sunny”(Ron), Shari (John) and Keven (Mary); 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. He is remembered by his many hunting and fishing “buddies.” He enjoyed his 31 years as an employee of Anoka Hennepin School District #11 and a bus driver for Kottke Bus Company. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 11 am with a visitation one hour prior at Thurston-DeShaw Funeral Home, 13817 Jay Street NW, Andover. Interment will follow services at Morningside Memorial Gardens. Thurston-DeShaw Funeral Home Andover, 763-767-7373 www.thurston-deshaw.com
