Alice (Wells) Chamberlain, a long time resident of Anoka, died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Epiphany Assisted Living. She was 96. Preceded in death by her loving husband Larry; sons Dean, Phillip, Randy. Survived by son Terry (Carol); daughters Sheila (Ken) Fiecke, Karen Albro; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Alice worked for many years along side her husband Larry in the grocery business. They co-owned Larry’s Meats and Groceries. After selling the business, she went on to work for Anoka Electric Coop. Alice generously donated her body to the U of M Medical School for research and education. No memorial is planned at this time.

