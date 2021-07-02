Alfred "Al" M Sannerud

Alfred M Sannerud (Al) of Ham Lake, MN passed away June 28th, 2021, at the age of 97. He was born January 11, 1924, in Montevideo, MN to Christian and Margaret Sannerud. Al grew up on a farm near Hazel Run Minnesota. After serving the army in WWII he attended Augsburg College where he met his wife, Betty. They were married March 21, 1951. After college Al worked for Archer Daniels Midland, Glenwood Inglewood, and served as business manager for Golden Valley Lutheran College/LBI and Mercy Hospital Coon Rapids, before starting his own accounting practice (Lake Accounting) in 1974, later known as Sannerud, Savarese & Associates. In 2000, Al became a founding board member of Community Pride Bank (now Falcon National Bank). Al was an active volunteer for many organizations focused on helping those in need - including the Children’s Shelter of Cebu, founding member of the Blaine-Ham Lake Rotary, Free 2 Be (now Cars 4 Neighbors), and for the past 10 years, Bikes 4 Kids. He was recognized by the Minnesota State Fair as the “Outstanding Senior Citizen” of 2018. Faith Lutheran Church (Coon Rapids) has been an important part of his life since joining in 1958, where he served as its first congregational president, church treasurer and a very active role on Faith’s Global Missions Committee. Al loved to gather with his family and friends. Each year Al attended as many Lutefisk dinners as possible. When his grandchildren were young, he loved to give them rides on his tractor. Al was a people person, he was always interested in others and wanted to hear their story. He would make friends anywhere he went. Al was preceded in death by his parents Christian and Margaret, infant son Daniel, infant granddaughter Kristin, and sister Lois. Al was survived by his wife of 70 years Margaret (Betty). Brothers: Curtis, Eugene (Sharon), G. Peder (Sandy). Children: Robert (Kim) of Edina, Paul (Peggy) of Winona, Susan (Timothy) Savarese of Ham Lake, James (Mary) of Grand Marias. Grand children: Erin (Carsten), Eric (Rachel), Kevin, Bryn, David, Kiri, and Haakon, and great grandchildren Keegan and Paxton. Much loved by friends and family. A memorial service is scheduled for August 6th at 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 11115 Hanson Blvd, Coon Rapids. Visitation two hours prior to the service at 9 a.m. Memorials can be made to Faith Lutheran Church, Children’s Shelter of Cebu, Cars for Neighbors, Bikes 4 Kids, or Lutheran World Relief. Al has donated his body to the Anatomy Bequest Program at the University of Minnesota.
