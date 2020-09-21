Alfred "Al" Dalske

Alfred “Al” Dalske, age 86, of Oak Grove passed away peacefully September 18, 2020. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Patricia Ann; parents, Alex and Agnes; and siblings. Survived by his children, Mark (Denise) Dalske, Carol (Tom Faucher) Dalske, Thomas (RaeLynn) Dalske, James (Sarah) Dalske, Robert (Jody) Dalske; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Dorothy Duberstein, Gloria Plog, Virgina Bailey, Angeline Post, Anthony (Sherry) Dalske, Lynn (John) Oszewski. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Al will be deeply missed and forever remembered by his family and friends. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Oak Grove. Private interment with military honors St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to Hometown Hero Outdoors (https://www.hometownherooutdoors.org) or St. Patrick Catholic Church. www.GearhartAnokaChapel.com

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.