Adella Alice Snell

Alice Snell passed away peacefully on May 1, 2022 in Oregon, at the age of 92. She was a resident of Anoka for 63 years before moving closer to family the last couple years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Snell; her parents, John and Clara Guthrie; three siblings; and an infant grandchild.
She is survived by her children, Curt Snell of Calgary, Debbie (Tim) Irmen of Salem, OR, Barb (Ken) Berres of Kimball, MN. She also has 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren that she loved and adored.
Alice was a devoted wife and mother and worked as a registered nurse for 25 years. She loved to garden, bake, and entertain friends and family. She spent many hours working with children through teaching Children's Church, Sunday School, and VBS at First Baptist Church in Anoka.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 30th at 1pm, with a visitation 30 minutes prior, at Thurston-Lindberg Funeral Home in Anoka, 763-421-0220, www.Thurston-Lindberg.com
