Adella Alice Snell

Alice Snell passed away peacefully on May 1, 2022 in Oregon, at the age of 92. She was a resident of Anoka for 63 years before moving closer to family the last couple years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Snell; her parents, John and Clara Guthrie; three siblings; and an infant grandchild.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.