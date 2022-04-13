Northwest Passage High School students presented individual and group projects March 29 on subjects ranging from aquaponics systems and the Trout in the Classroom program to comic book history, robotics, bonsai trees and architectural design builds.
Staff and students from Northwest Passage High School opened their doors to the public March 29 to share student project work and travel opportunities.
Students presented individual and group projects on subjects ranging from aquaponics systems and the Trout in the Classroom program to comic book history, robotics, bonsai trees and architectural design builds.
Northwest Passage High School is a public charter school located in Coon Rapids that focuses on student-centered learning with an emphasis on project-based and experiential learning. Students at Northwest Passage help design their own curriculum through group and individual projects, seminars and field studies.
Northwest Passage Director Peter Wieczorek said all students present their projects publicly at least once a year, either at an in-school expo or at an evening community expo.
Presenting to an authentic audience is one of the hallmarks of high quality project based learning, Wieczorek said.
In addition to the student projects, school staff and students shared their out-of-school overnight learning expedition experiences from this school year. So far this year Northwest Passage students have participated in 17 overnight expeditions throughout Minnesota and the United States, including Washington, D.C., the Ozark Mountains and sailing on Lake Superior.
