Twins fans in Anoka County will need to find a new route to Target Field this season, if they’re used to taking the Northstar train.
Metro Transit never intended to provide special event trips on the Northstar line this year, according to a transit service worksheet from October. It will continue to run its daily 40-mile trips to downtown from Big Lake, which includes stops in Fridley, Coon Rapids, Anoka, Ramsey and Elk River.
Once the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, transit ridership was down across the board, Metro Transit Senior Communications Specialist Laura Baenen said in a statement.
“Northstar was no exception to this, and at one point was down over 95% of pre-pandemic ridership,” she said. “Metro Transit reduced Northstar service at the start of the pandemic due to the steep decline in demand.”
The Northstar carried 2,739 passengers on any average weekday in 2019. In 2020, that number dropped to 584, which includes the months in the beginning of the year before the pandemic hit the United States.
In 2019, Northstar provided 81,561 rides to 64 Twins games. Northstar began the service in 2010, Baenen said.
Anoka County’s obligation amounts to 34.15% of the subsidized cost of Northstar. The Metropolitan Council pays 41.95%, MnDOT pays 8.05%, Hennepin County pays 7.8% and Sherburne County pays 8.05%.
Anoka County signed a five-year Master Operating Funding Agreement in 2018, which “establishes funding shares for light rail and commuter rail service, including the funding shares of the county funding partners,” according to Metro Transit. The agreement expires at the end of this year.
According to Metro Transit, Anoka County withheld $2.05 million in funding between July and December in 2020. The county didn’t enter into a grant agreement in 2021, but the county’s share would be $2 million. This year’s estimated responsibility would be $3.99 million.
“At this point, Metro Transit would like to be able to provide more Northstar service including to Twins games, but cannot prudently take on additional costs of doing so without receipt of operating funds expected from Anoka County, the largest county funding partner for Northstar,” Baenen said in a statement. “The Metropolitan Council continues to work with Anoka County regarding Northstar service levels and the county’s funding commitment.”
Anoka County is in the process of reviewing figures from 2020 that Metro Transit provided a few weeks ago, county Communications Manager Erik Thorson said.
“Even when payment is complete,” Thorson said, “Anoka County still has no decision-making authority when it comes to how the Northstar commuter rail service is operated.”
