2022 Masquerade Ball Invitation
Image by Northern Starz

Northern Starz Center for the Performing Arts will host its 5th Annual Masquerade Ball Fundraising Gala at The Galaxy Event Center on Saturday, Oct. 15. The event features a live and silent auction, craft cocktails, appetizers and a costume contest.

Northern Starz is also celebrating its 10-year anniversary. Since its inception in 2012, through the continued support of the community, Northern Starz has grown from a children’s theater with no permanent home, to a Center for the Performing Arts that includes theater, dance, voice and music for all ages and all abilities.

