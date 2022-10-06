Northern Starz Center for the Performing Arts will host its 5th Annual Masquerade Ball Fundraising Gala at The Galaxy Event Center on Saturday, Oct. 15. The event features a live and silent auction, craft cocktails, appetizers and a costume contest.
Northern Starz is also celebrating its 10-year anniversary. Since its inception in 2012, through the continued support of the community, Northern Starz has grown from a children’s theater with no permanent home, to a Center for the Performing Arts that includes theater, dance, voice and music for all ages and all abilities.
“It has been a difficult two years getting through a pandemic as a center for the performing arts,” said Rachel Bohnsack, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Northern Starz. “Many of the grants we used to receive are no longer available. We continue to rely on donors and business sponsors to support our year-round performing arts programs, allowing us to continue to produce programs that are affordable, high-quality and accessible for all generations and all abilities. The performing arts brings the community together while it teaches empathy, creativity, thinking outside of the box, along with self-discovery and expression. With continued support, we look forward to another 10 years of engaging all members of the community.”
100% of the proceeds from this event will continue to support the mission to partner with community and families to provide quality arts education for all ages and abilities.
The event will be held at The Galaxy Event Center (5300 Alpine Drive, Ramsey). To purchase tickets, visit
