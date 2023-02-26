ARTS north suburban march reading.jpg

Local authors Aamin Ahmad and Kyle "Guante" Tran Myhre are featured in North Suburban's monthly reading series on March 8.

 Photo by North Suburban Center for the Arts

The next reading night in the North Suburban Center for the Arts monthly reading series comes on Wednesday, March 8 at 6:30 p.m, featuring local writers Aamina Ahmad and Kyle “Guante” Tran Myhre.

Aamina Ahmad is the author of fiction novel The Return of Faraz Ali. A graduate of the Iowa Writer’s Workshop, Ahmad has received a Stegner Fellowship from Stanford University, a Pushcart Prize, and a Rona Jaffe Writer’s Award. Her short fiction has appeared in One Story, The Southern Review, Ecotone, and elsewhere; she is also the author of a play, The Dishonored. She teaches Creative Writing at the University of Minnesota.

