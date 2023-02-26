The next reading night in the North Suburban Center for the Arts monthly reading series comes on Wednesday, March 8 at 6:30 p.m, featuring local writers Aamina Ahmad and Kyle “Guante” Tran Myhre.
Aamina Ahmad is the author of fiction novel The Return of Faraz Ali. A graduate of the Iowa Writer’s Workshop, Ahmad has received a Stegner Fellowship from Stanford University, a Pushcart Prize, and a Rona Jaffe Writer’s Award. Her short fiction has appeared in One Story, The Southern Review, Ecotone, and elsewhere; she is also the author of a play, The Dishonored. She teaches Creative Writing at the University of Minnesota.
Kyle Tran Myhre (aka Guante) is a poet, educator, and activist based in Minneapolis. His work explores the relationships between narrative, power, and resistance, and he’s performed everywhere from the United Nations, to music festivals like Eaux Claires and Soundset, to countless colleges, universities, and conferences. He’s also been part of two National Poetry Slam championship teams, given a TEDx Talk, and published two books via Button Poetry.
Authors will read an excerpt of their work, answer questions from audience members, and be available to sign books after the event.
North Suburban is located at 110 77th Way NE, Fridley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.