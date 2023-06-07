Mega(mini)sota is an entirely youth-focused exhibition featuring creations from kids ages 18 and under. From pencil sketches to paintings to sculptures, all mediums are welcome! - 1

North Suburban Center for the Arts is currently accepting all youth submissions for its upcoming exhibit “Mega(mini)sota,” one of many events held throughout the summer.

 Image by North Suburban Center for the Arts

A packed summer of events at North Suburban Center for the Arts in Fridley kicks off with a call for art from area youth for the upcoming exhibit “Mega(mini)sota.”

“Mega(mini)sota” is a youth-focused exhibition featuring creations from kids ages 18 and under, with a goal to highlight and celebrate Minnesota’s next generation of artists.

