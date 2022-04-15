After a name change and relocating to a former fire station, North Suburban Center of the Arts is ready for the public to get back in its doors.
The arts center, formerly Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts, opened Tuesday, April 5, at its new location, a decommissioned fire station on the corner of East River Road and 77th Way. The center debuted its new name last July, a throwback to its name from the ‘70s.
In June of 2021, the Anoka County Parks Board voted to discontinue funding of the art center and asked that it relocate from the historic Banfill-Locke House, which has been its home for the past 33 years, by the end of last year.
Now NSCA is ready for the public to view its newest exhibition from the Minnesota Artists Association, with 65 pieces of art in many mediums.
“We kind of went as fast as we could just to get the gallery half open, so we could start getting them in and get some more revenue and get some access back to the community,” Executive Director Abby Kosberg said.
This new location is ADA compliant, while the Banfill-Locke house was not.
“We did lose some square footage, although we gained more usability,” Kosberg said.
There is room to add a 40-by-40-foot addition to the building in coming years, she said, which could provide space for artist residencies and more classroom space.
NSCA intends to have the space completed in June. Currently the exhibition area is ready for visitors, but the classroom area is not.
Defunded
Up until recently, NSCA was partially county funded, and due to budget concerns because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the county ultimately defunded the center at the end of 2021. The parks committee voted last June to continue funding until the end of the year.
The parks operating budget had a $1.7 million deficit for 2020-2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Parks Director Jeff Perry told ABC Newspapers last year.
The arts center received $50,000 annually from the county through a purchase-of-service agreement, which was in place since 1988.
The partial funding for NSCA was unique for Anoka County, Perry told ABC Newspapers at the time. There are other entities that provide services on behalf of the community that the county does not support financially.
Providing art opportunities for residents
NSCA, during at typical year, hosts 100-200 classes taught by local artists and teachers in different mediums. In the summer, the center hosts summer camps for kids and teens to learn about art and artists.
Throughout the year the center has 14 different art exhibitions.
NSCA had to change its programming to adapt to the pandemic in 2020, but this year the center will return to and expand some of those programs.
“We’re really focusing on getting revenue back to artists ... through exhibitions, North Suburban Nights, all kinds of things,” Kosberg said.
The lack of home for NSCA allowed the center to get out into the community, which it plans to keep doing, Kosberg said. NSCA will travel from place to place with its series “Art-tinerate” (think “itinerate” with “art” in front).
“It’ll be a series of programs that will kind of pop up at different places throughout the community,” Kosberg said. “So for example, we might go to Home Depot for a day and have a workshop in the parking lot, or we might go to Bob’s Produce. We might have a workshop at the library. We’ll try to get things that bring it to people to help expand our reach to make sure there’s no barriers to coming here.”
