The North Suburban Center for the Arts (formerly Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts) has announced its vision for the future, highlighting a potential new home in the City of Fridley: a decommissioned fire station on the corner of East River Road and 77th Way NE.
The NSCA is currently working with the City of Fridley to negotiate a lease for the space. Terms will include the ability to renovate the space to suit the needs of NSCA programming and the option to buy the building once the organization is financially able.
The NSCA has hired William Rust of Rust Architects in White Bear Lake to help design the new space and oversee construction. Currently, it is working on a renovation plan with the goal of starting renovations this fall and opening at the firehouse location in early 2022. In the meantime, the art center will continue to operate out of the Banfill-Locke House and fundraise the estimated $100,000 needed for renovations.
“We’re incredibly excited to share our intended next steps and to start this partnership with the City of Fridley,” Executive Director Abby Kosberg said of the announcement. “I think what’s most exciting [about this partnership] is the ability for us to grow into a new business model with a support network. Having ownership of our space has been a strategic goal for quite some time and we’re thankful that the City is open to working out an agreement that will allow us to move forward down this path.”
The Mayor and City Council have shown support of this joint endeavor and are hopeful that all needs will be met for NSCA to lease and occupy the City’s decommissioned fire station.
“We recognize the value of the arts in our city and believe our decommissioned building could provide a good, stable home for NSCA,” Mayor Scott Lund said. “Fundraising will be key in order for this vision to come to life since no property tax dollars will be used to support this project.”
On June 1, the Anoka County Parks Board voted to discontinue funding of the art center and asked that it relocate from the historic Banfill-Locke House, which has been home for the past 33 years, by the end of 2021. In response, the organization has since announced a few major changes, including rebranding as the North Suburban Center for the Arts and a capital campaign, “Home is Where the Art Is,” to support a transition into a new space.
