An abundance of works from local artists will be on display throughout area communities during this year’s North Artists Studio Crawl May 6-7. Among them (pictured) is the acrylic painting of Patti Hartwell.
The North Artists Studio Crawl is returning to the Anoka County community the first weekend of May. After a very long winter, it’s a chance for all to celebrate spring with an abundance of art, with a chance to get out and see art and meet the artists behind the works.
The Crawl will take place Saturday and Sunday, May 6-7, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. This will mark the 24th year that artists from the north suburban area collaborate to open their studios to the public for a free self-guided tour. Discover a variety of artwork by some of the area’s most accomplished artists, including paintings, pastels, pottery, art glass, sculpture, weaving, jewelry, and more. Light refreshments and artist demonstrations will be available at some studios, and art is available for purchase at all.
The 11 open studios are located in the north suburban communities of Anoka, Ham Lake, Ramsey, East Bethel, and surrounding areas. This year, 33 working artists will be participating. Watch for signs to direct you, and a printable map is available online at www.rumriverart.com/north-studio-artists- crawl. Maps are also located at each studio.
Each year, the mix refreshes as new artists join, or old friends return. New participants this year include Elisa Schaum’s fused glass (studio A, 22530 Zion Parkway, Oak Grove), Anne Wayman’s silver/glass jewelry (studio B, 20507 Basalt St NW, Nowthen), clay artists Makylin Koep and Chris Singewald, as well as multimedia artist Brit Maki (all at Studio E, Rum River Art Center, 26675 4th Avenue, Anoka). Returning favorites include clay artists Anthony Huonder (studio D, 142665 Waco St. N W, Ramsey) and Robin Coggshall (Studio F, 145 106th Ave NW, Coon Rapids).
With the variety of art and artists, there is sure to be something for everyone! The Studio Crawl helps build awareness of the arts in the northern suburbs. It provides a venue for artists to interact with the public and each other and exhibit their work, and it gives people in the community an opportunity to see the beautiful artwork created by local artists within the community.
For more information, visit the Crawl’s website at www.nascrawl.org, see YouTube or Facebook and search North Artists Studio Crawl, or contact Glenn Allenspach at 763-913-5186 or glennallenspach@gmail.com.
