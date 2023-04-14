ARTS North Artists Patti Hartwell- boat sunset-Acrylic-Site E.jpg

An abundance of works from local artists will be on display throughout area communities during this year’s North Artists Studio Crawl May 6-7. Among them (pictured) is the acrylic painting of Patti Hartwell.

 Image courtesy of North Artists Studio Crawl

The North Artists Studio Crawl is returning to the Anoka County community the first weekend of May. After a very long winter, it’s a chance for all to celebrate spring with an abundance of art, with a chance to get out and see art and meet the artists behind the works.

The Crawl will take place Saturday and Sunday, May 6-7, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. This will mark the 24th year that artists from the north suburban area collaborate to open their studios to the public for a free self-guided tour. Discover a variety of artwork by some of the area’s most accomplished artists, including paintings, pastels, pottery, art glass, sculpture, weaving, jewelry, and more. Light refreshments and artist demonstrations will be available at some studios, and art is available for purchase at all.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.