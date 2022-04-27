After a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the North Artists Studio Crawl is returning.
Normally the first weekend in April, it has been moved this year to April 30 and May 1 to allow for more outdoor socializing.
The Crawl will take place Saturday and Sunday, April 30 and May 1, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This will mark the 22nd year that artists from the north suburban area collaborate to open their studios to the public for a free self-guided tour.
The nine open studios are located in the north suburban communities of Anoka, Ham Lake, Ramsey, East Bethel and surrounding areas. In addition to the open working studios, the Rum River Art Center will include displays from nine artists. This year, 31 working artists will be participating. A printable map is available online at rumriverart.com/north-studio-artists-crawl. Maps are also located at each studio. You can also see the North Artists Studio Crawl on Facebook.
Everyone is invited to see a variety of artwork in all media, including paintings, pastels, pottery, art glass, sculpture, weaving, jewelry and more. Come out to visit and see working studios from some of the area’s most accomplished artists. Admission is free, some studios have light refreshments and artwork is for sale. Guest artists change annually, so there is always something different to see.
New participating artists this year are Angie Renee (printmaker) and Jerry Jorgenrud (drawing) displaying at the Rum River Art Center (Studio D), Jennifer Manning (jewelry) at Studio H, and Riley and Oliver McMullen at Studio A. Oliver and Riley are students and grandsons of Robinson Scott (glass blowing). They will be doing demos of blown glass all weekend.
The Rum River Art Center is located in the old creamery building at 2665 Fourth Ave South in Anoka. The center is an arts resource for the entire community where artists and students of all ages can explore their creativity through the arts.
The Studio Crawl helps build awareness of the arts in the northern suburbs. It provides a venue for artists to interact with the public and each other and exhibit their work, and it gives people in the community an opportunity to see the artwork created by local artists within the community.
