There are certain moments in one’s sports life that they will remember forever.
For me, a few stand out.
One was a night game under the lights of a much bigger neighboring town’s stadium during a middle school summer baseball season. Our scrappy crew got to the field a little early, then we watched in horror as our much more advanced opponents started arriving before the game one by one ... driving their own cars and trucks. It did not go well for us.
Then there are the random highlights (and lowlights) of memories attending and watching Major League games.
But it will be hard for any to top the most recent lifelong memory for myself that came this week in the form of my son’s first-ever baseball practice.
They say decisions are made by those who show up. They neglect to tell you that’s not always a great deal.
As one of the earliest arrivals at this practice, I got roped into some assistant coaching/kid wrangling duties. It wasn’t quite Bad News Bears, but similar vibes.
The league encompasses two grades — my son got paired with a few older kids, so I was a little nervous about how he would fare. Naturally, when he arrived he was paired for catch with the only kid who showed up with baseball pants, and a propensity for putting some zip on his warmup throws.
Nevertheless, we made it through warmups and name introductions without too many issues (save some confusion with two kids with the same name).
Then it came time to send players out to their positions, and things started to unravel a bit.
There are things you take for granted after a while in baseball. What direction is left, what is right. What’s a pitching mound. What’s a first base.
Probably should have gone over that.
We asked if anyone knew where shortstop was — one kid enthusiastically raised his hand and ran out ... deep behind second base. I guess with new-age shifts shortstop is a loosely defined term.
Then we asked if someone knew where left field was and they went to right, the next kid going to third base went into the third base coaching box, and the kid who later correctly headed to right field was playing so deep I thought they might have had enough of the lot of us and were going to head home.
After nine players were finally stationed, the team made it through a few grounders and pop ups with a fielding percentage that was, well, probably best not officially recorded.
The practice finally drew to a close, with plenty of smiles and players out of breath from the heat, exertion and fun.
We set to leave and my son thanked the other coach for being the best coach he’s ever had. Not sure where I rank on his list, but I’m too afraid to ask.
I’m banking on future practices being a little sharper and crisper, simultaneously smiling at an unforgettable night of sports at their purest, most unpredictable level.
