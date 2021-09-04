Columbia Heights City Manager Kelli Bourgeois presented the youth class from the Golden Gloves Firehouse Gym of Columbia Heights with their certificates of completion in boxing fitness Aug. 28, along with director Sean Clerkin and coaches Ty Nosser, Cassie Nosser and Isaiah Neal.
