Attendees packed into Anoka High School’s auditorium on Oct. 1 to near full capacity for the latest installment of the 2022 Anoka Community Concert Series, but by the sounds of things it could have been 1960. Singer-songwriter duo Sean Altman and Jack Skuller took to the stage with their band to perform as the Everly Set, a tribute to the chart-topping Everly Brothers.
Altman joked with the crowd right off the bat that they were not Everly Brothers impersonators, but “approximators.” What they lack in a “Shenandoah, Iowa accent” and a brotherly resemblance (Altman is 35 years Skuller’s senior), they make up for in a shared love of melody and harmony.
With Skuller taking Don Everly’s lower melody lines and Altman following Phil Everly’s higher notes, they made songs like “Bye Bye Love,” “Claudette” and “Love Hurts” sound as if they were coming to us from decades past. Audiences joined in clapping, moving and even participating in a call-and-response to 1958 top of the charts country hit “Bird Dog.”
The concert was a triple-threat, featuring not only the music, but a history lesson about the influences and career of the Everly Brothers and a showcase of the duo’s comedic talent where Altman wasn’t afraid to poke fun at their age difference.
“Jack and I have more in common than you’d think,” Altman said. “He’s shiny, brand new and hip. And I’ve got a shiny, brand new hip.”
Both Altman and Skuller have spent plenty of time in the music biz before joining together for this act. Altman made a name for himself by founding Rockapella, a prominent a capella group and house band for ‘90s television show “Where In The World Is Carmen Sandiego?”
Skuller toured as a Disney recording artist in his even-younger years and is a recipient of the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame Buddy Holly prize. After crossing paths several times, they decided to put together a tribute concert to the Everlys “as a lark.” The response they got was so big and the performance so enjoyable that they continued the act, the fruits of which were seen by those in attendance on Oct. 1.
The charm wasn’t lost on the audience, some of whom were around to watch the Everly Brothers back in their heyday. Anoka resident Diane Campell shared her thoughts as a long-time fan reliving the sounds of her high school days.
“I grew up with the Everly Brothers, I graduated (from Anoka High School) in ‘61 so I was well with them,” Campbell said. “I think they’re doing them justice, they carry the spirit well.”
While the spirit of 1960 has left Anoka for now, the Anoka Community Concert series will pick back up in February with Jason “Floyd” Coleman, who will bring back the hits of the 1960s and ‘70s during his piano performance.
The Anoka Community Concert Association is a subscription-based nonprofit that provides five concert experiences each year for its members. While subscriptions for this season are closed, visit anokaconcerts.com for information on next season’s acts and subscription openings.
