A stay of imposition was granted to a Blaine man convicted of possessing methamphetamine.

James Thomas Tousignant, 58, pleaded guilty to one felony count of second-degree controlled substance crime.

Tousignant was sentenced Jan. 7 to five years of supervised probation with six days credit for time served in the Anoka County Jail.

On Oct. 3, 2018, the Blaine Police Department executed a search warrant at a home in the 10700 block of Quincy Boulevard Northeast. There officers located approximately 28 grams of methamphetamine along with other paraphernalia, according to the criminal complaint.

~ Connor Cummiskey

