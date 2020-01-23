A stay of imposition was granted to a Blaine man convicted of possessing methamphetamine.
James Thomas Tousignant, 58, pleaded guilty to one felony count of second-degree controlled substance crime.
Tousignant was sentenced Jan. 7 to five years of supervised probation with six days credit for time served in the Anoka County Jail.
On Oct. 3, 2018, the Blaine Police Department executed a search warrant at a home in the 10700 block of Quincy Boulevard Northeast. There officers located approximately 28 grams of methamphetamine along with other paraphernalia, according to the criminal complaint.
~ Connor Cummiskey
