A woman needed stitches on her head after an alleged assault with a crowbar in Coon Rapids April 23.
Her alleged attacker, 23-year-old Aryanna Giguere, of Coon Rapids, now faces two charges of felony second-degree assault.
Coon Rapids and Fridley police responded to a call to Unity Hospital in Fridley at 4:40 p.m. April 23 regarding an assault that took place in Coon Rapids, according to the criminal complaint.
Police reportedly saw the victim in her hospital room bleeding from her head. Police reported she was in visible pain and crying, according to the complaint. The victim had to be sedated to get stitches.
After getting stitches, the victim allegedly told police Giguere attacked her that day with a cat-clawed crowbar.
The victim told police that she and a man were going to spend the night at a hotel, and the man wanted to stop somewhere to pick up some of his belongings for the evening, according to the complaint.
While the man was inside the residence, Giguere came outside and attacked the woman with a crowbar, hitting her five to 10 times, according to the complaint. The man reportedly pulled Giguere off the woman.
The victim told police she thought she was going to be killed, because Giguere said she wasn’t going to stop until the woman was dead, according to the complaint.
The victim told police she thought the attack could be related to a man, but not the man who pulled Giguere off her, the charges say.
The victim was also afraid of retaliation for talking to police.
The man who dropped her off at the hospital left, despite being asked to stay and answer questions from law enforcement.
Giguere was arrested April 24 and released April 27. Her next court date is set for June 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.