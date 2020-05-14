A 22-year-old Minneapolis woman is charged with breaking into a Fridley Hotel.
Catherine Joy Wertman faces one felony count of first-degree criminal property damage and one felony count of third-degree burglary.
On May 5 Fridley police responded to a hotel at 5201 Central Ave. NE in Fridley, according to the criminal complaint.
An employee told police two people had broken into a room and were staying there without permission.
When officers arrived, the couple had allegedly fled. Police observed the door to the room had been pried open, which caused damage and disabled the electronic lock. Employees estimated it would cost $1,900 to repair the door.
Inside the room officers found signs someone had been living there, the charges say. The furniture was in disarray, and garbage was left behind.
Wertman was reportedly found nearby and identified by staff. Surveillance footage showed Wertman and an unnamed man in the hotel, according to the complaint.
Wertman is scheduled to appear in court June 23 for an omnibus hearing. She was released from the Anoka County Jail May 7.
Wertman has one previous conviction of misdemeanor trespassing, according to public records.
