A 48-year-old woman is facing felony DWI charges after hitting another car in Columbia Heights.
Danielle Peery, of Apple Valley, is charged with first-degree DWI with three prior convictions. Peery was convicted of DWI and fourth-degree DWI on Nov. 27, 2019, and second-degree DWI on May 18, 2021, all in Dakota County.
According to the criminal complaint, on May 22 at 7:58 p.m. police were called to the intersection of 50th Avenue Northeast and Tyler Street Northeast regarding a collision between two vehicles.
The victim’s vehicle had noticeable damage to the driver’s side front bumper and quarter panel, according to police. The victim told officers he was driving along 50th Avenue when Peery drove from a sidewalk behind a residence onto Tyler Street, hitting his vehicle.
Peery then continued driving west over an embankment and into the Aldi parking lot, where her car remained when officers arrived, according to the complaint.
The officer on scene allegedly noticed Peery standing nearby, wobbly on her feet and nearly falling over several times. She had a difficult time understanding what the officer was saying to her, according to the complaint.
Peery went to get her purse from her vehicle, but tried to get it from the victim’s vehicle rather than her own, according to the complaint.
Peery refused a breath test, and officers performed a horizontal gaze nystagmus test. No other tests were performed because officers were reportedly concerned about Peery’s ability to balance herself.
Officers arrested Peery and took her to the police station. She took a breath test at 8:51 p.m., which showed a blood alcohol concentration of .29, according to the complaint. The legal limit for driving is .08.
Peery’s next court date is scheduled for July 14.
