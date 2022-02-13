A 28-year-old woman is charged with murder after allegedly buying heroin for herself and a friend Feb. 1.
Jennifer Elizabeth Halsey, of Minneapolis, faces one count of felony third-degree murder.
According to the criminal complaint, Halsey called police at 8:17 p.m. Feb. 1 to the 15400 block of Highway 65 NE in Ham Lake due to a drug overdose.
Halsey brought law enforcement to the victim upon arrival, charges say. She wasn’t breathing and officers couldn’t find a pulse. Two doses of Narcan did not resuscitate the victim.
Halsey told police she bought heroin for herself and the victim to use, and they each cooked their own, charges say.
As soon as the victim injected her dose, she fell forward and was non-responsive, Halsey reportedly told police.
Halsey told police she called 911 eventually, but she got scared, so she put the hypodermic needles inside a Mountain Dew bottle before police arrived.
She thought the victim became unresponsive around 8 p.m.
Halsey allegedly admitted she knew the victim was taking prescription medication for a vehicle accident injury last year. She also knew the victim did “hot rails” that day, which is inhaling methamphetamine through a pipe as it heats up, charges say.
The victim reportedly wanted the heroin to help her sleep.
Halsey’s bail was set Feb. 3 at $100,000 with conditions. Her next court appearance is set for March 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.