A 26-year-old Elk River woman is charged with burglary after allegedly searching several Blaine garages.
Ashley Ann Dowling faces three felony counts of third-degree burglary.
On April 8 Blaine police were dispatched to the 3500 block of 128th Lane on reports of a woman entering garages in the neighborhood, according to the criminal complaint.
The caller told police she saw a silver Jeep in the neighborhood driven by a balding man with a female passenger.
Dowling was allegedly seen entering a garage, then exiting it and going to a neighboring garage.
The caller reportedly got in her own car and confronted the woman. She allegedly saw Dowling searching a car in a garage and exit holding a down jacket.
When confronted, Dowling allegedly told her she was looking for her sister then dropped the jacket and left in the Jeep.
Officers interviewed the homeowners of each garage Dowling allegedly entered. The owner of the jacket was confirmed, but he said no other items were stolen.
Later the owner of the jacket reported that school badges for a St. Paul charter school were missing. The badges were allegedly used to enter the school during a separate burglary being investigated by St. Paul Police.
A Blaine detective was able to track down the vehicle and learned it was rented. The man who rented it told police he had loaned it to Dowling, who refused to return it, according to the complaint. He also told police Dowling was homeless and did not have a working phone.
The woman who reported the burglaries was able to identify Dowling in a photo lineup, the charges say.
A warrant was issued for Dowling’s arrest May 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.