Columbia Heights police allegedly found 304 grams of methamphetamine in a St. Paul woman’s vehicle over Memorial Day weekend.
Monica Martinez, 28, is charged with felony first-degree meth possession with intent sell, felony first-degree meth possession and felony possession of a firearm by an ineligible person, according to the criminal complaint.
Columbia Heights police approached Martinez in her car May 29 around 10 p.m. in a gas station parking lot in the 5000 block of Central Avenue.
Officers confirmed Martinez had felony warrants for her arrest.
An officer noticed a white, broken, straw-like tube with brown residue and tin foil in the car, which the officer assumed to be narcotics residue, according to the complaint.
Police also allegedly found a plastic bag with 304 grams of meth, a bag with 2.2 grams of meth, a digital scale, more plastic baggies and a pistol with live ammunition in the vehicle, according to the complaint. These items are consistent with selling drugs.
Officers reported that possessing this amount of meth is inconsistent with personal use.
Martinez was convicted of fifth-degree controlled substance possession in 2018, rendering her ineligible to possess a gun.
Martinez’ bail was set at $150,000 without conditions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.