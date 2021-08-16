A 29-year-old Columbia Heights woman is accused of threating a woman with a gun while driving in Hilltop in July.
Constance Rosaline Wallace is charged with felony second-degree assault and felony threats of violence.
According to the criminal complaint, a victim reported the incident on July 30 at 8:10 p.m. She told police Wallace and another woman insulted her at the liquor store.
Then later, while she was driving, the two women pulled up next to the victim’s vehicle. Wallace allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and threatened to shoot her, charges say.
The victim later confirmed Wallace was the woman who pointed a gun at her. Officers found Wallace’s vehicle, and there was a black pistol under the driver’s seat, according to the complaint.
Wallace’s bail was set at $1,000 with conditions. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.