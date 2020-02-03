Charges have been filed against a Spring Lake Park man who was arrested for a Feb. 2 shooting.
36-year-old Barry Lee Hawkins Jr. faces one felony count of second-degree assault and one felony count of possession of a firearm or ammunition by an ineligible person due to a prior crime of violence.
Police responded to reports of a shooting in an apartment building on Buchanan Street Northeast in Spring Lake Park. Initial reports indicated a man had been shot in the face, according to the criminal complaint.
The 33-year-old victim left the scene prior to the arrival of the police after allegedly claiming to be hit in the face. Further investigation indicates the victim was not hit, according to the complaint.
Officers interviewed Hawkins and multiple witnesses to learn that prior to the confrontation Hawkins had allegedly visited the victim’s apartment to purchase marijuana. Later the victim visited Hawkins’s apartment where the confrontation reportedly occurred.
In his apartment Hawkins allegedly pulled out a .22 caliber Beretta handgun and fired once at the victim, who fled the area. Hawkins reportedly claimed the victim had threatened him and admitted to possessing the gun and firing at the victim.
The firearm was allegedly located in a kitchen drawer with seven unfired cartridges in a magazine. Hawkins is on felony probation for a March 2019, armed robbery conviction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.