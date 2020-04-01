ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On March 20 in the 3300 block of 165 Lane NW a wallet was stolen from a grocery store.
• On March 24 in the 2600 block of 168 Lane NW a vehicle was stolen from a driveway.
Property damage
• On March 24 in the 1500 block of 144 Avenue NW the screens were cut off of windows in an attempt to gain entry to a building.
DWI
• On March 21 in the 14000 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW a woman was arrested on second-degree DWI charges after running her vehicle into a building and fleeing the scene. She was arrested with .21 blood alcohol content.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On March 24 in the 700 block of West Main Street a TV was stolen from a homeless man who had stepped away from his property to urinate.
• On March 24 on Vista Way a 2002 White Ford Taurus was stolen and later recovered by police.
• On March 25 in the 2700 block of Sixth Avenue a stolen white van was driven through a fence while leaving a burglary.
• On March 29 in the 2200 block of Ferry Street two tires and rims were stolen off a vehicle.
Property damage
• On March 25 in the 600 block of Harrison Street a woman shattered a man’s window.
• On March 27 in the 700 block of Jacob Lane a city-owned garage was forced open.
• On March 29 in the 2800 block of Verndale Avenue a woman smashed a window.
Assault
• On March 25 in the 700 block of Lincoln Street two women were charged with fifth-degree assault.
• On March 29 in the 2500 block of Fairoak Avenue a man was arrested for assault.
Miscellaneous
• On March 28 in the 3500 block of Bryant Avenue a detached garage was on fire.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On March 22 in the 1400 block of 100th Avenue NW a theft was reported.
• On March 23 in the 2700 block of Main Street NW a felony theft was reported.
• On March 23 near Highway 47 NW and Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On March 23 in the 12300 block of Jonquil Street NW a burglary was attempted.
• On March 24 in the 9300 block of Springbrook Drive NW a theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On March 24 at 93rd Avenue NW and Springbrook Drive NW a theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
Property damage
• On March 24 in the 700 block of 109th Avenue NW damage to property was reported.
• On March 24 in the 10000 block of Ibis Street NW damage to property was reported.
• On March 25 in the 9900 block of Ibis Street NW misdemeanor property damage was reported.
• On March 25 in the 10700 block of Hummingbird Street NW misdemeanor property damage was reported.
Assault
• On March 23 in the 1700 block of 113th Avenue NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On March 24 in the 500 block of Main Street NW a fifth-degree assault was reported.
DWI, drugs
• On March 23 in the 11300 block of Ivywood Street NW a driver refused a DWI test.
• On March 25 in the 3000 block of Main Street NW shoplifting and narcotics were reported. The crime was reported as a felony.
Miscellaneous
• On March 22 in the 10200 block of Vale Street NW misdemeanor trespassing was reported.
• On March 23 in the 9000 block of University Avenue NW an individual gave officers a false name.
• On March 24 near Foley Boulevard NW and Egret Boulevard NW a suspect fled police in a motor vehicle.
• On March 24 in the 10600 block of Tamarack Street NW a neighborhood dispute was reported.
• On March 25 in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW disorderly conduct was reported.
• On March 25 in the 10000 block of Grouse Street NW a fire was reported.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On March 23 in the 21000 block of Davenport Street NE catalytic converters were cut off work vehicles.
• On March 26 in the 19300 block of East Bethel Boulevard NE a fraudulent pet-sitting website was reported.
Assault
• On March 21 in the 23400 block of Seventh Street NE a woman and a juvenile male were arrested after a fight.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On March 21 in the 13500 block of Johnson Street NE an unlocked vehicle was rummaged through.
• On March 22 in the 1700 block of Island Drive NE mail was stolen.
• On March 23 in the 1700 block of Constance Boulevard NE a vehicle was stolen from a driveway overnight.
• On March 24 in the 16400 block of Aberdeen Street NE tools were stolen from a work vehicle.
• On March 25 in the 13800 block of Aberdeen Street NE catalytic converters were cut off vehicles on a sales lot.
• On March 26 in the 17500 block of Highway 65 NE aluminum ramps were stolen.
• On March 26 in the 17200 block of East Lake Netta Drive NE a secret shopper scam was reported.
DWI
• On March 22 in the 15000 block of Stales Street NE a man was arrested on third-degree DWI charges with .19 blood alcohol content.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On March 6 in the 7000 block of Highway 10 NW a person used a fake name to apply for a vehicle loan.
Property damage
• On March 11 in the 8900 block of 168th Avenue NW a bike was reported having been run over in the road.
Assault
• On March 7 in an undisclosed location a girl was assaulted in a park.
DWI
• On March 11 in the 7400 block of Highway 10 NW a 24-year-old woman was arrested on third-degree DWI charges after blocking a delivery driver.
• On March 11 in the 7700 block of Sunwood Drive NW a 39-year-old woman was arrested on third-degree DWI charges after driving too slowly and brake checking.
Miscellaneous
• On March 9 in an undisclosed location criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On March 10 in the 16100 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW a single-vehicle personal injury crash occurred.
ST. FRANCIS
Theft, burglary
• On March 18 in the 22900 block of Rum River Boulevard NW theft of tools from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On March 24 in the 4000 block of 233rd Avenue NW a wallet was reported stolen. A Social Security and bank card were taken.
Property damage
• On March 18 in the 4100 block of Degardner Circle NW vandalism was reported.
• On March 21 in the 23000 block of Spring Hill Road NW an old dairy barn was on fire. The property owner told police he started a brush fire next to the barn to burn it and the brush.
Assault
• On March 20 in the 23200 block of Ivywood Street NW domestic assault was reported.
• On March 22 in the 2700 block of 231st Avenue a domestic assault was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On March 18 in the 1700 block of 243rd Avenue a house was “TP’d.”
• On March 19 in the 32100 block of Tamarack Street NW a motor vehicle hit a domestic dog.
