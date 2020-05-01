Coon Rapids, MN (55443)

Today

A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 55F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 55F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.