ANDOVER

Theft, burglary

• On April 17 in the 2100 block of Station Parkway NW a license plate was stolen.

• On April 21 in the 16100 block of Crane Street NW a fraud resulting in the loss of $416 was reported.

• On April 21 in the 16000 block of Narcissus Street NW a fraud resulting in the loss of $1,600 was reported.

• On April 21 in the 2800 block of 173 Lane NW a Paypal fraud was reported.

• On April 23 in the 3900 block of 165 Avenue NW a roof repair scam resulting in the loss of $15,000 was reported.

Assault

• On April 18 in the 2000 block of 138 Avenue NW a man was arrested after police responded to a domestic between a man and his adult step-daughter.

COON RAPIDS

Theft, burglary

• On April 19 in the 1800 block of Gateway Drive NW a theft occurred.

• On April 19 in the 11200 block of Robinson Drive NW a fraud occurred.

• On April 19 in the 9100 block of Alder Street NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.

• On April 19 in the 12900 block of Riverdale Drive NW a theft occurred.

• On April 20 in the 12900 block of Riverdale Drive NW a theft occurred.

• On April 20 in the 9700 block of University Avenue NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.

• On April 20 in the 2300 block of Coon Rapids Boulevard NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.

• On April 21 in the 12900 block of Riverdale Drive NW a shoplifting theft occurred.

• On April 21 in the 3300 block of 124th Avenue NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.

• On April 21 in the 12900 block of Riverdale Drive NW a shoplifting theft occurred.

• On April 21 in the 10600 block of Tamarack Street NW a theft occurred.

• On April 21 in the 1800 block of Gateway Drive NW a theft occurred.

• On April 21 in the 10600 block of Tamarack Street NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.

• On April 22 in the 12400 block of Crane Street NW a residential burglary occurred.

• On April 22 in the 12400 block of Drake Street NW a residential burglary occurred.

Property damage

• On April 20 in the 2000 block of 103rd Avenue NW property was damaged.

Assault

• On April 21 in the 00 block of 97th Avenue NW a domestic assault occurred.

DWI

• On April 19 near the intersection of Highway 10 NW and Hanson Boulevard NW a motorist was charged with a second-degree DWI.

Miscellaneous

• On April 21 in the 800 block of 89th Avenue NW criminal sexual conduct was reported.

• On April 21 in the 9900 block of Butternut Street NW an arson occurred.

EAST BETHEL

Theft, burglary

• On April 19 in the 229000 block of Packard Street NE a pole barn was burgled.

• On April 18 in the 20500 block of Tyler Street NE an attempt to blackmail someone via a card game app was reported.

• On April 22 in the 500 block of 218 Avenue NE a pole barn was burgled and the gas line on an ATV was cut.

Property damage

• On April 18 in the 700 block of Birch Road NE a fence was damaged by a vehicle.

• On April 19 in the 800 block of 201 Lane NE the windows on two vehicles were smashed in the driveway.

DWI

• On April 17 near the intersection of Highway 65 and 221 Avenue NE officers responded to reports of a DWI. They found a man peeing in the front yard where the vehicle was parked. He was arrested with .194 blood alcohol content.

HAM LAKE

Theft, burglary

• On April 21 in the 4300 block of 162nd Avenue NE a garage was burgled.

• On April 19 in the 14700 block of Able Street NE three bikes were stolen from a shed.

• On April 20 in the 16100 block of Lexington Avenue NE an unlocked vehicle in a driveway was rifled through.

• On April 20 in the 3400 block of Crosstown Boulevard NE a fraud was reported.

• On April 20 in the 13800 block of Aberdeen Street NE a catalytic converter was cut off a vehicle in a sales lot.

• On April 20 in the 17400 block of Interlachen Drive NE medication was stolen from a mailbox.

• On April 22 in the 17800 block of Jefferson Street NE a blackmail scam was reported.

• On April 23 in the 16600 block of Edison Street NE tools were stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

OAK GROVE

Theft, burglary

• On April 20 in the 2700 block of Dahlia Street NW a Facebook scam was reported.

• On April 23 in the 20000 block of Quin Street NW a scam involving a fake letter from Verizon was reported.

DWI

• On April 21 near the intersection of 221 Avenue and Cottonwood Street NW a woman was arrested on second-degree DWI charges after officer stopped her for poor driving conduct. She was arrested with a .23 blood alcohol content.

RAMSEY

Theft, burglary

• On April 3 in the 14900 block of Ramsey Boulevard NW propane tanks were stolen from a gas station.

• On April 5 in the 17100 block of Driscoll Street NW a fraud was reported.

• On April 6 in the 6600 block of Highway 10 NW a business was burgled.

• On April 6 in the 7300 block of 146th Avenue NW a fraud was reported.

• On April 6 in the 16700 block of Andrie Circle NW an ATV was reported from a front yard.

• On April 7 in the 7900 block of Sunwood Drive NW a theft from a liquor store was reported.

• On April 7 in the 7600 block of Sunwood Drive NW a fraudulent puppy sale was reported.

• On April 9 in the 8800 block of 168th Avenue NW five compound bows were stolen in a home burglary.

Property damage

• On April 9 in the 5500 block of 164th Lane NW a mailbox was damaged.

The Anoka and St. Francis police departments did not send reports this week. They will resume in the future.

Load comments