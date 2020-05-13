ANDOVER
Theft, burglary
• On May 2 in the 13700 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW a wallet was stolen.
• On May 5 in the 17300 block of Roanoke Street NW a fake Connexus Energy call scam was reported.
• On May 7 in the 1800 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a bike was stolen from outside Walmart.
Property damage
• On May 2 in the 1400 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a tire was cut while the vehicle was parked at the victim’s workplace.
• On May 3 in the 14200 block of Bluebird Street NW fireworks-involved vandalism was reported.
• On May 14000 block of Crocus Street NW a windshield was smashed with a brick.
Assault
• On May 3 in the 17000 block of Barium Street NW a male was arrested on domestic assault charges.
ANOKA
Theft, burglary
• On May 4 in the 600 block of Buchanan Street a woman reportedly stole numerous snacks from Kwik Trip.
• On May 4 in the 700 block of Southview Drive a package was reported stolen.
• On May 5 in the 2700 block of Fairoak Avenue a license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle on a business lot.
• On May 5 in the 800 block of East River Road a man stole a Crown Royal gift box from a business.
• On May 8 in the 600 block of Monroe Street a gray bicycle was reported stolen.
• On May 10 in the 600 block of Buchanan Street a vehicle was reported stolen.
DWI
• On May 9 in the 2100 block of Black Branch Avenue a woman was stopped after failing to use a turn signal and arrested on fourth-degree DWI charges.
COON RAPIDS
Theft, burglary
• On May 3 in the 11400 block of Verdin Street NW a burglary was reported.
• On May 3 in the 11500 block of Hanson Boulevard NW a theft occurred.
• On May 3 in the 11200 block of Hanson Boulevard NW a theft from a vehicle occurred.
• On May 4 in the 3000 block of Main Street NW a shoplifting theft occurred.
• On May 6 in the 3500 block of 124th Avenue NW a theft occurred.
Property damage
• On May 4 in the 12800 block of Riverdale Drive NW property was damaged.
• On May 6 in the 2400 block of 105th Avenue NW city property was damaged.
EAST BETHEL
Theft, burglary
• On May 1 in the 19300 block of Rochester Street NE a checkbook and set of keys were stolen from an unsecured vehicle.
Assault
• On May 2 in the 4000 block of Viking Boulevard NE a man was arrested on domestic assault charges at a campsite.
DWI
• On May 1 in the 24300 block of Highway 65 NE a driver was stopped for poor driving conduct and arrested on fourth-degree DWI charges with a .11 blood alcohol content.
• On May 5 near the intersection of Highway 65 and Sims Road NE a motorist was stopped while driving without lights after dark. He was arrested on fourth-degree DWI charges with a .096 blood alcohol content.
HAM LAKE
Theft, burglary
• On May 3 in the 15700 block of Quincy Street NE two unsecured vehicles were searched, but nothing was taken.
• On May 4 in the 15700 block of Lincoln Street NE an unsecured three-wheeler was stolen off a trailer.
Property damage
• On May 3 in the 1700 block of 143 Lane NE a parked motorcycle was damaged.
• On May 3 in the 14600 block of Highway 65 NE a vehicle was spray painted.
• On May 6 in the 3400 block of 133rd Lane NE a home was egged overnight.
Assault
• On May 2 in the 1600 block of 143 Lane NE a man was arrested on assault charges.
NOWTHEN
DWI
• On May 2 in the 20000 block of Nowthen Boulevard NW a motorist was stopped for speeding and arrested on fourth-degree DWI charges with a .15 blood alcohol content.
OAK GROVE
Assault
• On May 2 in the 22400 block of St. Francis Boulevard NW a man was arrested for assaulting staff.
RAMSEY
Theft, burglary
• On April 20 near the intersection of Jasper Street NW and 139th Lane NW a theft from a construction site was reported.
• On April 21 in the 14000 block of Azurite Street NW a catalytic converter was cut off a work truck.
Miscellaneous
• On April 17 in the 5300 block of Bunker Lake Boulevard NW a personal-injury crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck was reported. The motorcyclist sustained minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital.
• On April 21 in the 14800 block of Sunfish Lake Boulevard NW a single-vehicle personal injury crash occurred. The woman driving was transported to the hospital via ambulance.
ST FRANCIS
Property damage
• On April 22 in the 23900 block of Roanoke Street NW property in Hidden Ponds Park was damaged.
Assault
• On April 23 in the 23100 block of Dahlia Street NW a domestic assault was reported.
DWI
• On April 26 near the intersection of Highway 65 NE and Klondike Drive NE property damage crash resulted in fourth-degree DWI charges.
