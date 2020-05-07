ANDOVER

Theft, burglary

• On April 24 in the 15700 block of Linnet Street NW a bike was stolen.

• On April 25 in the 17600 block of Arrowhead Street NW a blackmail attempt was reported.

• On April 28 in the 14000 block of Alder Street NW a blackmail fraud was reported.

• On April 29 in the 17900 block of Aztec Street NW a license plate was stolen.

Assault

• On April 29 in the 3200 block of 165 Lane NW a girl was arrested for assaulting deputies after they responded to her reportedly running away.

• On April 29 in the 3200 block of 165 Lane NW a girl attacked staff.

COON RAPIDS

Theft, burglary

• On April 26 in the 3000 block of Main Street NW a theft occurred.

• On April 27 in the 11400 block of Eidelweiss Street NW a theft from a motor vehicle occurred.

• On April 27 in the 9900 block of Vale Street NW a theft occurred.

• On April 29 in the 200 block of 101st Avenue NW a theft occurred.

Property damage

• On April 27 in the 11100 block of Robinson Drive NW city property was damaged.

Assault

• On April 27 in the 12100 block of Killdeer Street NW a domestic assault occurred.

• On April 29 in the 11700 block of Ilex Street NW a domestic assault occurred.

DWI

• On April 27 near the intersection of Highway 10 NW and Coon Creek Boulevard NW a motorist was charged with a second-degree DWI.

• On April 29 in the 300 block of 106th Avenue NW a motorist was charged with a third-degree DWI.

EAST BETHEL

Theft, burglary

• On April 27 in the 20400 block of Highway 65 NE a cellphone was stolen from a business.

• On April 28 near the intersection of Longfellow and Cedar Road NE landscaping rocks were stolen from a property.

• On April 29 in the 19200 block of Isetta Street NW a fraud claiming spyware was installed was reported.

Assault

• On April 30 in the 19400 block of East Front Boulevard NE two men were arrested on assault charges.

HAM LAKE

Theft, burglary

• On April 27 in the 15300 block of Central Avenue NE a license plate was stolen.

• On April 30 in the 15400 block of Terrace Road NW a blackmail attempt was reported.

NOWTHEN

Property damage

• On April 28 in the 21200 block of Gypsy Valley Road NW a vehicle was keyed.

OAK GROVE

Assault

• On April 25 in the 22500 block of Zion Parkway NW a man was arrested on domestic assault charges after fleeing the scene of the crime.

Anoka, Ramsey and St. Francis did not send reports this week.

